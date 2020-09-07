Tourist attractions; great capacity to develop Isfahan-Bern ties

isfahan City that is known as Iran's capital of culture and civilization, has always played important role in strengthening urban and cultural diplomacy and developing international relations with other countries since last centuries.

Isfahan is Iran’s top tourist destination for good reason. Its profusion of tree-lined boulevards, Persian gardens and important Islamic buildings gives it a visual appeal unmatched by any other Iranian city and the many artisans working here underpin its reputation as a living museum of traditional culture.

According to experts, relations between communities and cities can be a mechanism suitable for conveying the message of peace and friendship of Iranian great nation.

Interaction of civilizations is one of the ways to develop international relations between nations and solidarity among countries .

Urban diplomacy is a new urban phenomenon and policy in a global urban management arena. It is also an advanced alternative policy instrument for extension of inter-cities social, cultural and political relations as well as corporations on human urban development.

Although Isfahan is not Iran's political capital, but according to its position in urban diplomacy, this city plays the role of transnational in different fields so that many of the leading international politicians in their visit to Iran choose Isfahan one of their destinations.

**** Recent Swiss FM visit to Iran

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis arrived in Isfahan met with city officials such as Governor General of Isfahan Province, Abbas Rezaee, and academics after his tour to the historical monuments of the city.

Switzerland FM Ignazio Cassis said that the US unilateral sanctions caused major damages to Iranian economy, adding that scientific diplomacy is a way for further interaction among the countries in line peace and reconciliation.

Addressing a meeting of officials of Isfahan University of Technology on Saturday, he stressed the need for promoting scientific cooperation between Iran and Switzerland.

Head of the Switzerlad Desk and Director of the Center for International Scientific Cooperation of Isfahan University of Technology Sima Fakheran, for her part, referred to the history of scientific cooperation between Iran and Switzerland, and presented a report on the establishment of the Swiss Desk as a national reference for international scientific cooperation.

*** Swiss FM: Tehran - Bern fostered mutual respect for century

Switzerland Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Sunday that Iran and Swiss have fostered diplomatic ties on mutual respect for 100 years.

Over the past 40 years, "we have maintained consular cooperation and transmitted messages quickly and reliably", Cassis said on the anniversary of the 100-year-old diplomatic presence of Switzerland in Iran.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude" for your trust in Switzerland, he noted.

It is my pleasure to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Switzerland's diplomatic presence in Iran, while the photographs here testify the history of friendship between the two states, he pointed out.

Knowledge exchange plays a big role in bilateral relations, he said, adding that many Iranian students who travel to Switzerland to study and Swiss students come to Iran are witnesses to the fact.

He termed education, culture, good offices, humanitarian and relief efforts, and human rights as five pillars of the 100-year relations between the two countries, noting the pillars cannot continue to exist without regular consultations.

*** Switzerland keen on promoting scientific, tourism ties with Iran

Ignazio Cassis said on Saturday that scientific and tourism relations between his country and Iran should be developed in post-coronavirus era.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Isfahan Governor General Abbas Rezaei late on Saturday.

He said that cooperation in tourism and science are the advantages for Iran and Switzerland after the coronavirus outbreak.

The Swiss foreign minister said that political experts believe that it is a chance for Iran to take steps for and also a chance for hostile foreign countries to change their approach toward Iran.

Referring to the difficult economic situation created by the US sanctions, Cassis said that scientific diplomacy is a way for further interaction among the countries to advance peace and understanding.

Thanking the hospitality of the officials and people of Isfahan, he said that he would commemorate the 100 years of mutual relations between Iran and Isfahan in an official meeting in Tehran.

He said that relations between the two countries started with signing a peace and trade agreement in late 19th century and have been going on so far, adding that Switzerland has always been seeking peace and tranquility in the region.

Referring to the mediation role of Switzerland between Iran and the US, he said that Switzerland tries to establish the minimums of dialog between the two countries.

He said that he intended to visit the Iranian historical city of Isfahan, birthplace of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, adding that the city is famous as “half of the world” and that Isfahan is a wonderful exceptional city, which has a huge civilization.

