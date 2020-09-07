Iranian inventors' project tops in MIT Solve

According to its official website, 'Solve' is a marketplace for social impact innovation. Through open innovation Challenges, Solve finds incredible tech-based social entrepreneurs all around the world.

"Solve then brings together MIT’s innovation ecosystem and a community of Members to fund and support these entrepreneurs to help them drive lasting, transformational impact," it added.

In 2019, 2,000 inventions from 100 countries were admitted to semi-final stage of 'Solve' and they were published in five fields.

Iranian team has participated in the event for the first time.

Proponents of the initiative to solve global challenges are : Amir Abbas Mohammadi Koshki, Mobina Ghazi, Zahra Ghazavi, Mohammad Aryan Akbari and Ariana Nouri. They attended a ceremony at MIT.

