Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 7

- Swiss top diplomat hails Iran-Switzerland century-old ties

Visiting Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Sunday said Iran and Switzerland have promoted mutual respect over the past 100 years.

- US ‘uninvited intruder’ in region, Syria: Iran

The spokesperson of Iran’s Mission to the United Nations said Iran is in Syria to merely help the Syrian people and government to fight terrorism and restore stability and security, while US is an uninvited intruder both in the region and in Syria.

Massive data center inaugurated in Iran

Iran has launched a massive data center to boost traffic and content generation on its National Information Network (NIN) as Tehran is to reduce reliance on global servers for key and sensitive online services.

- Palestine main priority of Muslim World: Official

Special Assistant to the speaker of the Iranian Majlis for International Affairs Hussein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday that the countries of the region and the Islamic Ummah consider the issue of Palestine as their main priority and will fight for liberation of the Holy Quds and occupied Palestinian territories.

- Hezbollah, Hamas stress unity against Zionist regime

Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has held talks with the head of Palestine’s Hamas Political Bureau chief and his deputy Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

- Turkey condemns Serbia, Kosovo’s al-Quds embassy move

Serbia and Kosovo’s decision to move its embassy in the occupied territories from Tel Aviv to al-Quds, the city which is a major bone of contention in the Zionist-Palestinian conflict, violates international law and is deeply concerning, the Turkish Foreign Ministry says.

- Iran counters Charlie Hebdo’s insult to Prophet Muhammad (S) with Holocaust cartoon exhibit

Iran’s Art Bureau plans to organize an international cartoon exhibition on the Holocaust in response to the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s republication of cartoons insulting Prophet Muhammad (S).

- Namjoo Motlagh named Esteghlal interim coach

Majid Namjoo Motalagh has been appointed as Esteghlal football team interim coach.

- Iran: We will proudly continue helping Syria

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has issued a statement saying Tehran will proudly continue helping the Syrian government.

