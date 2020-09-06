Iran-Pakistan defense cooperation has positive impact on regional peace, stability: Attaché

Addressing a ceremony commemorating Pakistan Day of Defense and Martyrs, Omran Kashif Chaudhry added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of Pakistan's most important neighbors and Islamabad attaches great significance to its ties with Tehran in various fields, especially defense sector.

The two countries' military cooperation has improved over the past years, he said, noting that Pakistan's Defense Minister General Qamar Javed Bajwa has so far visited Tehran twice to help boost military ties.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri visited Pakistan in 2018 and he is expected to travel to Islamabad again, Chaudhry said.

Pakistan and Iran have numerous commonalities which can help promote mutual cooperation, he said.

