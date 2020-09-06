Swiss, Iran fostered mutual respect for century: FM

Over the past 40 years, "we have maintained consular cooperation and transmitted messages quickly and reliably", Cassis said on the anniversary of the 100-year-old diplomatic presence of Switzerland in Iran.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude" for your trust in Switzerland, he further noted.

It is my pleasure to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Switzerland's diplomatic presence in Iran, while the photographs here testify the history of friendship between the two states, he pointed out.

Knowledge exchange plays a big role in bilateral relations, he said, adding that many Iranian students who travel to Switzerland to study and Swiss students come to Iran are witnesses to the fact.

He termed education, culture, good offices, disaster relief, and human rights as five pillars of the 100-year relations between the two countries, noting the pillars cannot continue to exist without continuous discourse.

