Official: COVID-19 kills 139 more in Iran

Tehran, Sept 6, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 139 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 22,293.

Some 1,992 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 905 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 333,900 patients have recovered or discharged from hospital.

Some 3,722 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,380,264 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

