Palestine main priority of Muslim World: Official

Amir-Abdollahian said that the recent meeting of the leaders of the Resistance and Palestine in Beirut was a decisive step for the future of Palestine and liberation of Palestinian territories from the grip of the racist, criminal, and terrorist occupying regime.

Amir-Abdollahian, the incumbent Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat to Support Palestinian Intifada, said that Palestinians awakening and dynamics of resistance are the reasons for defeat of the so-called Deal of the Century and the conspiracy of some Arab states normalizing relations with the occupying regime.

He hoped that Palestinian groups unity and focus on the process of resistance will bring about cancellation of the compromise and starting a new popular Intifada.

He also said that it has become clear for all Palestinians that the only language the Zionist usurpers understand is the language of resistance and power.

Referring to the role of the Zionists in destabilizing the region, he said that Iran has been supporting the Palestinian people and resistance over the past 40 years.

9417**1416

