Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 6

- Iran's friends should have defied US sanctions during pandemic: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani bemoaned Iran’s friends on Saturday for not standing up to the United States and breaking its economic sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic.

- Iran’s envoy urges need to expand relations among Silk Road member states

Iranian Ambassador to China said Tehran seeks to boost bilateral ties with members of the “One Belt, One Road” project, particularly China that is the initiator of the project.

- Iran exports about $11bn non-oil products in five months: Report

Iran’s ministry of trade (MIMT) has said in its latest monthly report that the country’s exports of goods, excluding crude oil, reached nearly $11 billion in terms of value in five months ending late July.

- Back to school: How Iran is coping with COVID

Schools in Iran re-opened to 15 million students on Saturday after a seven-month closure despite concerns over spread of the novel coronavirus.

- Who is UK’s new commercial attache in Iran

The UK government has reportedly decided to assign an Iranian-British woman with a background of involvement in security activities to serve as Britain’s commercial attaché in Iran.

- UK admits debt to Iran after decades

British defense secretary Ben Wallace has for the first time acknowledged that he is actively seeking to pay a debt to the Iranian government, the Guardian reported Saturday.

- Iran counters Charlie Hebdo’s insult to Prophet Muhammad (S) with Holocaust cartoon exhibit

Iran’s Art Bureau plans to organize an international cartoon exhibition on the Holocaust in response to the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s republication of cartoons insulting Prophet Muhammad (S).

- Volleyball made Maedeh Borhani a better person

The Iranian men’s team has established itself as one of international volleyball's leading powers and is renowned for producing superstars Saeid Marouf and Seyed Mohammad Mousavi. Now the country's women are starting to make their way to the forefront of Asian volleyball.

- Russian diplomat says spirit of cooperation between IAEA and Tehran has prevailed

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that the spirit of cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Tehran prevailed.

- Forex, gold move higher in Tehran

After a brief halt on Thursday, forex rates resumed rally at the start of the trading week on Saturday with the dollar gaining more than 5,000 rials in Tehran’s open market.

-Tehran stocks get out of the rut

The market cap-weighted index of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, gained 10,096 points on Saturday to close session 0.62% higher. The TSE benchmark ended trade at 1,642,037 points, a level seen by market analysts as a strong support level.

