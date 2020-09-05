Iran stresses boosting ties among Silk Road member states

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Fifth Cultural Exhibition of 'Colorful World in Beijing', he congratulated China on holding the big event, hoping that following the control of coronavirus, cultural and trade relations between different countries, including Iran and China, will return to normalcy and that the two countries will be able to boost cooperation in various fields as before.

Describing the One Belt, One Road as an important opportunity for the member-states, he added that Iran wants to develop all-out relations with the member countries of the project, including China.

Iran connects west and east and can play a positive role in implementing the One Belt, One Road project, he said.

Since Iran and China are both important countries with a long history, they can work together in the energy and infrastructure sectors, as well as in land, sea and air communications.

The Fifth Cultural Exhibition of 'Colorful World in Beijing was held in Beijing on Saturday with Iran in attendance.

