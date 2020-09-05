Persian Gulf Regional Museum in Southern Iran to be inaugurated soon

With a budget of 400 billion rials (some $9.5 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials), the Persian Gulf Regional Museum has been built in an area of eight hectares and will be inaugurated during Tourism Week and World Tourism Day Celebrations by Iranian tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan, said Nasrollah Ebrahimi in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

As one of Iran’s modern museums, Persian Gulf Regional Museum has 15 galleries and will display relics from different historical eras, the official added.

The main building of the museum is located in the former British Consulate, which was built in the Qajar era (1789–1925), Ebrahimi added.

The Persian Gulf Regional Museum with an area of approximately 3,200 square meters in 2 floors in the museum, the remaining objects from the regional history of the Persian Gulf and the objects collected from the provinces of Bushehr, Khuzestan and Hormuzgan provinces.

The former consulate of Britain (Sabzabad edifice) is used currently as a maritime museum by navy of Iran.

This edifice is one of those historical buildings of Bushehr city which had been constructed in southern Iran by the British government in order to do consular affairs and also a place of residence for the ambassador.

