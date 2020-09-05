Intra-Palestinian meeting, sign of vigilance to liberate occupied territories

Iran welcomes intra-Palestinian meeting, Khatibzadeh said.

Resistance to the criminal and occupying regime is the sole solution to liberate the Palestinian lands and the holy Quds, Khatibzadeh said stressing the need to preserve unity among the Palestinian currents.

He added that the Palestinian nation through resistance over the past several decades has proved that it will not put aside its determination to retake the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian nation have resisted despite years of occupation, crackdown and massacre, the spokesman noted.

Surely, other world nations and governments which opted for resistance and freedom will accompany the Palestinians to achieve their goals, the spokesman concluded.

1483**1416

