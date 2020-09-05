Iran delegation in Afghanistan to encourage respect for Constitution

The Iranian delegation during its meetings with top Afghan officials has stressed the importance of unity among Afghanistan's political parties, the statement said.

About the visit of Iran's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard to Kabul, the statement said that Iranian principled policy on Afghanistan pursues support for achievements gained in the neighboring country over the past two decades.

Based on such policy, Iran strongly backs presidential elections in Afghanistan and makes effort to remove misunderstandings occurred between political rivals in that country after holding the elections, the Embassy's statement added.

In the current situation that the issue of formation of Inter-Afghan talks to reach a permanent peace is underway, the Iranian delegation traveled to Afghanistan to negotiate with top Afghan officials including the president to follow the principled policy, the statement underlined.

All the meetings the Iranian delegation held in Afghanistan underlined the importance of preserving unity among Afghan political parties in order to protect achievements of the neighboring country and the rights of all ethnic groups.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish