Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 5

- IAEA report indicative of ‘constructive’ prospects for ties with Iran: Envoy

Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi hailed latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Safeguards Agreement (NPT) with Iran, saying the report indicated ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation.

- IAEA inspected one of two sites agreed with Iran: Report

Iran has let the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspect one of the two sites it agreed last week to grant access to while Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium has risen further, quarterly reports by the agency said on Friday.

- Iran, Russia mulling joint production of COVID-19 vaccine

Senior Iranian and Russian officials have weighed plans for joint production of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

- Another day, another African American killed

Protesters have taken to the streets for a second consecutive day in New York over the death of an African American man in police custody, the latest victim of racially-motivated police brutality in the U.S.

- Bahrain allows Zionist regime to use airspace

Bahrain says all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates can cross its airspace, a move that will allow air services between the occupied territories and the UAE to fly over the kingdom.

- Saudis recruit Al-Qaeda terrorists for Ma’rib battle

The deputy foreign minister of Yemen’s National Salvation Government based in Sana’a warned Friday that Al-Qaeda forces are joining Saudi-led mercenaries in the strategic central Ma’rib province.

- Brazilian magazine Supapo publishes Trump cartoons by Iranian artist Masud Shojaei

Supapo, a Brazilian digital magazine of humor, has released its latest edition with works by Iranian cartoonist Masud Shojaei on Donald Trump.

- Persepolis star Torabi linked with Qatari teams

Persepolis iconic midfielder Mehdi Torabi has been reportedly linked with a move to Qatari teams.

- U.S. illegal attempt against Iran will not succeed: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has said that the United States’ “illegal” attempt to trigger snapback mechanism and restore UN sanctions against Iran will not succeed.

- Iran's CB: Multiple measures taken to keep inflation in check

The Central Bank of Iran outlined key measures to tame mounting inflation and guide it toward the ±22% target.

- With shares in a Tailspin, SEO asks market makers to intervene

The stock market regulator met with institutional buyers, main stockholders and market markers on Thursday to mull ways to prop up the market suffering from retail traders distrust and sell-offs.

- 88% of Iranian border crossings open for trade, travel traffic

Following the outbreak of coronavirus that forced the shutdown of almost all Iranian borders, some 88% of the country’s crossings have reopened for trade exchanges and passenger traffic, says Mojtaba Mousavian, deputy head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

