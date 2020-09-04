Envoy: Iraqi Finance Minister to visit Iran soon

Masjedi and Amir Alavi in a meeting discussed results of the agreement between two countries during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s recent visit to Tehran.

They stressed following up and finalizing agreements.

They also reviewed avoiding double taxation, customs cooperation and the agreement on mutual support for investment.

Iraqi minister and Iranian diplomat exchanged views on paying Iran’s disbursement of selling gas and electricity.

Masjedi expressed Iran’s readiness for buying surplus of Iraqi barley and wheat production.

Iranian envoy submitted invitation of the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand for his Iraqi counterpart.

Iraqi minister also welcomed his invitation.

