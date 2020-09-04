Iran, SCO discuss reinforcing all-out cooperation

Norov reiterated the fact that both sides enjoy high capacity for maintaining cooperation in trade and cultural fields.

The road map of promoting SCO secretariat cooperation with members states which was signed last year has paved the way for Iran and other countries in line with boosting relations, he said.

He believed that it will prepare the ground for members’ participation in SCO aiming to reinforce trade relations.

He further suggested that Iran take charge of a part of events especially for youth’s affairs.

Keshavarzzadeh, for his part, appreciated SCO role in establishing peace and security in the region.

Tehran is interested in reinforcing relations with SCO, he added.

He noted that Iran is ready to play active role with regard to developing relations with the SCO.

