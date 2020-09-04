Sep 4, 2020, 2:38 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 118 more in Iran

Tehran, Sept 4, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that some 118 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 22,044.

Some 2,026 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,073 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that a total of 382,772 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 330,308 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,695 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,331,073 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

