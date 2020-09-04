Iran attends China int'l fair with participation of 148 states

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony of the internatoinal fair.

Also, 18,000 companies have attended the CIFTIS online or offline.

About 10,000 people participated in the international event in person.

CIFTIS 2020 is China's first important trade event after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 26,183,000 people across the world and killed over 867,000; while in Iran the number of the dead is more than 21,900.

