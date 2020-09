Through a Twitter post, Mousavi said his negotiations with Azeri officials and his visits to Iranian trade bodies active in Baku have all been in line with getting the two nations closer to promote bilateral cooperation.

Mousavi noted that he has started his mission just a few days ago and presented credentials to Azeri president.

Mousavi formerly acted as spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

