Expert: Europe knows ruin of JCPOA to lead to further mess in Mideast

Ruin of the deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in the current conditions will not be in line with serving Europe's interests, Davoud Hermidas Bavand told IRNA.

Speaking about the US anti-Iran measures, the former diplomat said Washington's goals towards Tehran are far-reaching in the present conditions.

About the US efforts to re-impose sanctions against Iran, the expert said that the United States has concentrated on Iran's case in order to draw a curtain on President Donald Trump's failure in dealing with internal affairs including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the recent demonstrations.

White House needs an achievement to compensate those defeats as the US is being prepared for the upcoming presidential elections, Bavand underlined.

As the international expert said, the United States has experienced two bad defeats dealing with Iran during the past three weeks.

He further noted that the US effort to unilaterally activate the trigger mechanism is kind of violation against international rights and the UN Security Council regulations as well.

Recently, the US has presented an anti-Iran resolution to the UNSC which was rejected by the Council. Also, Washington has stated it is after activating trigger mechanism against Iran; while, many world countries are against the US move.

As the expert stressed, the US insistence on sanctioning Iran is a move in line with ensuring international security as Washington is nearing the November presidential election and needs a victory to pretend that it is taking measures towards providing the world with peace.



Bavand, who is an ex-member of Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN, believes that the US is putting pressure on Iran in order to prepare the ground for Washington-Tehran talks.

They think that the maximum pressure policy will compel Iran to come to the negotiating table, the expert concluded.

In a related development, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi commented in mid-August on the US President Donald Trump's claim over reaching quick deal with Iran if being re-elected, and said Trump had over three years time, but he took hostile measures [instead of efforts to reach a deal].

