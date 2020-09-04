Iranian university students to be screened for COVID-19 as of Sept 5

As of Saturday, students should fill the forms of health virtually which help find whether they are infected with coronavirus, Mojtaba Sediqi told IRNA.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rounai had said that new school year is to start on September 5 considering health protocols to contain the deadly virus which has killed hundreds of thousands worldwide since its outbreak in December, 2019.

As Sediqi announced, the academic terms will be held both online and in person.

That how health protocols should be followed is accurately predicted, the official added.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 26,183,000 people across the world and killed over 867,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is more than 21,900.

