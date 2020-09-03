Iran strongly condemns French magazine’s insulting cartoon of Prophet Mohammad

Khatibzadeh said any irreverence to Prophet Mohammad or other prophets is totally unacceptable.

He said that the “provocative” move, made in the name of freedom of speech, hurt the feelings of monotheists of the world, and also disrespected Islamic values and the beliefs of more than one billion Muslims.

Contrary to the disrespectful move made by this magazine, freedom of speech is a high value that should be constructively used in line with peaceful coexistence of humankind and encouraging further understating among religions.

Charlie Hebdo is a French left-wing magazine with a history of publishing derogatory and anti-religious in content. It had published caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 2012 and 2015 that provoked Muslims to start demonstrations around the globe.

