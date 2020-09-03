Iran among top 5 speedboat makers, military official says

Saying that the Iranian speedboats can move more than 130 km an hour and they are capable of launching missiles, Rear-Admiral Rastegari added Iran was sanctioned right after the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and soon was invaded by Iraq.

The war necessitated spare parts, so the military forces started to make them. he said, adding that Iran reverse-engineered spare parts in the first 10 years, restored the equipment it had lost in the second 10 years, upgraded the existing equipment in the third 10 years, and started to design new equipment in the fourth 10 years.

He went on to say that in the fifth decade, the military forces of Iran try to roboticize and make smart the equipment, which is necessary for today’s wars.

The head of Iranian Navy Industries said Iran is among the first 13 countries in the subsurface equipment, and in the top 20 in surface equipment, adding Iran can make a variety of destroyers and frigates, which puts Iran in the top 10 in this field.

Saying that several countries have referred to Iran in that field, he hoped that after the sanctions are lifted, the negotiations will start.

He also said that Iran is capable of producing a variety of military and non-military marine platforms.

Regarding the thrust engines, he said that Iran is now making 900 and 1,300 horsepower diesel engines, adding that Iran has progressed extensively in producing gear boxes.

He said a 1,650 horsepower gearbox was unveiled today; it was put on sanction list about a year ago; Iran has the technology to make the gearbox for 60-ton tanks and can provide its car-makers with the technology to make automatic gearboxes for cars in a year.

