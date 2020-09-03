Sep 3, 2020, 5:39 PM
VP: Iran continues to jump nat'l production despite sanctions

Tehran, Sept 3, IRNA - Iranian Vice President and Head of the Budget and Planning Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said on Thursday that given this year's naming by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as a "jump in production", we will mutate the national production without considering the sanctions.

The official made the remarks in a meeting in the Hamedan Province of Iran, adding that everyone, especially Iran's Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei), knows that we have a tough year ahead and "we must send a message to the enemy that the harder sanctions make us more resilient and active in running the country under cruel sanctions despite all the hardships".

Referring to the cruel sanctions imposed by the US, he added that the enemies do not even allow to sell a drop of oil for supplying food and medicine.

