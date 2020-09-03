Iran ranks first among regional universities in Times ranking

The Times International website, with its 5 decades of experience as an important analytical source for the world's educational indicators, published in its latest report that Iran ranked first in terms of the number of universities in the region.

In the Times' 2021 ranking, there were 21 Islamic countries that Iran ranked first with 47 universities.

In the Times ranking database, there was only one university from Iran between 2012 and 2014. In 2015, two universities of Iran named Sharif University of Technology and Isfahan University of Technology attended the ranking, and in 2016 the number of universities reached eight. In 2017, it has increased to 13 universities and 18 universities in 2018 and 29 and 40 in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

In 2021, with the presence of seven new universities, we are witnessing the presence of 47 universities from the Islamic Republic of Iran among the top 1,527 universities in the world from 93 countries, and this is ensuring to move more and more of Iran's powerful universities in the prestigious international rankings.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish