"Villa Dwellers" in Unruly Unbreakable Cursed International Film Festival

In its 14th international presence, Monir Gheydi’s debut feature film Villa Dwellers will be screened in Poland.

According to the PR department of Farabi Cinema Foundation, the film is scheduled to be screened in the upcoming Unruly Unbreakable Cursed International Film Festival (September 24-27,2020, Gdynia, Poland).

It is noteworthy to mention that the film has previously been screened in Kerala FF, Dhaka FF, Filmmor Women’s Film Festival on Wheels, Varna FF, Asia Film Festival Barcelona (Casa Asia) and Bucharest Asian FF.

Moreover, the film has also been awarded the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 58th Asia Pacific Film Festival and the joint award from the Iranian Film Festival in Vitre, France.

Villa Dwellers is Monir Gheydi’s first feature film produced by Saeed Malekan in cooperation with Farabi Cinema Foundation.

