10 Iranians back home from Persian Gulf Arab states' prisons

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry office in Qeshm Ali Reza Mosaferi told IRNA that the prisoners were from this Persian Gulf island.

He noted that his office was in charge of dealing with all the affairs related to Iranians out of Iran including fate of Iranians held captive in other countries.

Mosaferi stressed upon the instructions issued by the Iranian Judiciary, even the dissidents of the Islamic Republic receive consular services.

He further pointed out that the ambassadors of Serbia, South Korea, Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Poland, Finland, Japan, and Turkey have visited the island to get acquainted with its capacities in the past year.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish