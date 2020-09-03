Iran, Japan discuss mutual, int'l issues in Russia

Kazem Jalali and Toyohisa Kozuki discussed regional and international issues, including political and economic cooperation between the two countries, Syria, coronavirus, and the Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Jalali stressed the illegality of the US actions against Iran and Washington's attempts to restore sanctions despite the opposition of the world, especially the members of the United Nations Security Council.

He added that Iran has been deprived of the economic and political interests of the JCPOA due to US sabotage.

Japan's ambassador stressed Iran's constructive role in peace and stability of the region.

