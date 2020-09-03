Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 3

** IRAN DAILY
Rouhani hails JCPOA participants’ support for nuclear deal
President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday hailed the show of unity by parties to the Iran nuclear deal, after they defeated US efforts to restore international sanctions.
Lebanon PM-designate pledges ‘government of experts’
Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib on Wednesday pledged to form a “government of experts” to spearhead reforms demanded by the international community.
Owners of Iranian fuel seized by US challenge US in court
The owners of four Iranian fuel cargoes that were confiscated by US authorities last month mounted a challenge to the seizure, asserting their rights to control the cargo, according to a court filing on Tuesday.
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
Trump Threatens Sending More Agents to Cities
President Donald Trump defied requests to stay away and visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, not to urge racial healing after a white officer shot a Black man in the back but to express support for security forces in a city rocked by civil unrest.
UAE’s Normalizing of Apartheid
When the doors of El Al flight LY971 opened at the Abu Dhabi airport, it confirmed the recognition and acceptance by the UAE of the 21st century’s most blatant apartheid entity, Israel.
Mum on Blasphemous Cartoons, Macron Visits Iraq
French President Emmanuel Macron met Iraqi leaders Wednesday on his first visit to Baghdad where he stressed the war-scarred country must assert its "sovereignty”.
** TEHRAN TIMES
Royan hosting World's top stem cell researchers
Tehran is hosting the 21st Royan International Twin Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine, which opened on Wednesday and will wrap up on Friday.
Iran’s oil industry attracts over $10b of investment in 5 months
Over $10 billion of investment has been made in Iran’s oil, gas and petrochemical industries during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21) despite the problems and limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the US sanctions.
On the occasion of national day against British colonialism
Shahrivar 12th (which falls on Sept. 2 this year) marks the national day against British colonialism in Iran, remembering the martyrdom anniversary of Ra’is Ali Delvari, the great hero of the anti-colonial struggle in southern Iran.
