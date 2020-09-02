Araghchi: JCPOA members have consensus to counter US illegal meaures

"The Joint Commission meeting was constructive and the participants agreed that they must counter the unlawful acts by the US, which quit the JCPOA in May 2018 and imposed the most cruel sanctions on Iran," he said.

Araghchi pointed out that the meeting was held in a situation created after the recent developments at the [UN] Security Council and the United States' illegal action.

He elaborated that the focal point of the discussions at the meeting was the necessity of integrity and unity against the US' action.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister added that participants insisted that Washington had quit the JCPOA in 2018 and cannot restore sanctions against Iran through snapback mechanism.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had announced that all UN sanctions against Iran will be reinstated on September 20 after the US activated the snapback mechanism.

However, the claim was strongly denounced by other signatories of the nuclear deal including Iran, the EU, Russia, China, and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

