China: JCPOA commission sends message of upholding JCPOA, UNSC authority

“China and the European side have all along been in close communication regarding upholding the JCPOA. As you said, parties, including China, Russia, Iran, France, Germany, the UK and the EU recently held this JCPOA Joint Commission meeting,” Chunying said addressing the regular press conference on Wednesday.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held on Tuesday at 11:00 local time in Vienna at the level of deputy foreign ministers and directors general of Foreign Ministries of the participant states.

“The background of this meeting is that the US wants to hijack the Security Council to take illegal actions against Iran. Principal official of the Department of Arms Control of the Chinese Foreign Ministry led a delegation to the meeting,” she added.

“The meeting sends out an unequivocal message of upholding the JCPOA and the authority of the Security Council,” Chunying said, adding: “All participants of the meeting stressed that when the US unilaterally announced withdrawal from the JCPOA, it forfeited its right as a JCPOA participant state and with that, the right to call for a snapback of sanctions.”

“All parties reiterated that they would continue discussing the implementation of the deal under the framework of the Joint Commission and welcomed the consensus reached on the safeguards implementation issue between the IAEA and Iran.”

“The Chinese side pointed out at the meeting that the US has reneged on its international legal obligations, unilaterally walked away from the JCPOA, reinstated illegal unilateral sanctions, imposed long-arm jurisdiction against Iran, and spared no effort in obstructing other parties' implementation of the deal,” Chinese diplomat said.

“This is the root cause of the tensions in the Iranian nuclear situation. The US illegal attempt at the Security Council has met with extensive opposition and won't succeed,” she reiterated.

“China reiterated its consistent position that all parties should remain committed to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation within the framework of the Joint Commission and called on all parties to support the implementation of the consensus on safeguards implementation issue between the IAEA and Iran.”

“In the meantime, China supports the establishment of an alternative multilateral dialogue platform on the premise of firmly safeguarding the efficacy and authority of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear issue, where all parties can forge new consensus on maintaining regional peace and stability.”

“To sum up, China will continue working with other parties to stand on the right side of the history, firmly uphold multilateralism and make relentless efforts to advance the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

The participant states of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) reaffirmed on Tuesday evening that the United States unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and therefore cannot invoke the UN sanctions snapback under UNSC resolution 2231.

