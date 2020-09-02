FM Spox terms Rais Ali Delvari as champion of resisting British colonialism

"Rais Ali Delvari, the champion of resisting British colonialism, embodies #Iran‘s track-record of rejecting imperialism in all its forms, and anyone who dared to threaten Iran," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Iran has always stood & will always stand tall against threats," he added.

Rais Ali Delvari was an Iranian independent fighter and anti-British colonialism activist. He is remembered as a national hero in Iran who organized popular resistance against the British troops who had invaded Iran in 1915.

