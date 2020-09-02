Tehran-Madrid flights resume on September 2

Referring to the first direct flight which was launched from Tehran to Madrid, Iran's Embassy in Spain Hassan Ghashghavi said that "fortunately, a direct and weekly flight between Tehran and Madrid had been conducted for the first time by The Islamic Republic of Iran Airline and we hope that this important step in bilateral relations would strengthen the ties between the two nations and develop tourism and would also help promote mutual trade cooperation."

The flights from Tehran to Madrid have been suspended since the beginning of the 2001s for 17 years.



