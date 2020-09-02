Zarif says kneeling on head only thing normalized with Israel

'Normalization' with Israel?, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday reacting to UAE's recent agreement with the Zionist regime of Israel.

He added: The only thing that has been 'normalized' is this:

According to Israeli media, A military officer was filmed kneeling on the head of a 60-year-old Palestinian while arresting him during a protest in a West Bank village on Tuesday.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has betrayed the Islamic world, Arab states, the regional countries, and Palestine, with letting the Zionist regime into the region.

They let the Zionists into the region and consigned the issue of Palestine, which is the issue of usurping a country by normalizing their relations, the Leader said: "The UAE rulers opened the door to the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalized the question of Palestine, which is a question about the usurpation of a country. This stigma will remain on them."

Despite the fact that the Palestinians are under severe pressure from different directions, the UAE is cooperating with the Israelis and the Americans, including that Jewish person who is present in the Trump family, against the interests of the Islamic world and deal with absolute cruelty with the Islamic world, he noted.

