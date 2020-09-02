Official: Iran attaches importance to promoting ties with Brazil

Speaking in a meeting with Brazilian Ambassador to Tehran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos, Amir-Abdollahian referred to positive background of relations between Iran and Brazil, saying it is possible to reinforce ties in various fields.

He pointed to Iran-Brazil parliamentary friendship group in the 11th parliament, saying friendship groups play important role in facilitating relations.

Iran-Brazil parliamentary friendship group and experts commission in Iranian parliament welcome exchanging delegations and consultations with counterparts in Brazil.

Iranian official alluded to Brazil's independent and impartial policy and emphasized paying attention to Palestinians' rights.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos said that there are common grounds for economic cooperation paving the way for reinforcing relations.

Brazil hails developing cooperation with Iran, he added.

He also conferred with Iranian official over regional developments especially Palestinian issues.

In the meantime, Iranian Envoy to Brazil Hossein Gharibi in a meeting with President of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia highlighted the importance of developing all-out relations with Brazil.

He emphasized the need for closer cooperation to compensate for COVID19 damages.

Rodrigo Maia, for his part, underscored developing parliamentary relations between two countries.

