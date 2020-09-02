China terms outcome of JCPOA Joint Commission as fruitful

"A fruitful meeting of #JCPOA Joint Commission at a critical juncture. All participants reaffirmed the importance of preserving the agreement and its full implementation," China Permanent Mission to the UN wrote in its official Twitter account.

It added: "It is the common belief that US cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under #UNSCR2231."

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held on Tuesday at 11:00 local time in Vienna at the level of deputy foreign ministers and directors general of Foreign Ministries of the participant states.

Earlier, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid in a Twitter message praised the unity among JCPOA parties to preserve the deal.

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi who attended the joint commission meeting said that due to simultaneity with the US attempts to restore previous UN resolutions to annihilate the JCPOA, the Joint Commission meeting is of special importance.

