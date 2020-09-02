Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 2

** IRAN DAILY

- IAEA chief urges continuation of cooperation with Iran

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi in a message referred to his Tuesday meeting with visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi in Vienna, saying cooperation between Iran and the IAEA must continue.

- Iran’s Leader: UAE ‘betrayed’ Muslim world with Israel deal

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Tuesday the United Arab Emirates has betrayed the entire Muslim world by normalizing ties with Israel, but that the betrayal will not last long.

- Schmid hails unity among JCPOA parties to preserve nuclear deal

Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid in a Twitter message referred to Iran nuclear deal Joint Commission meeting which was held in Vienna on Tuesday lauding the unity among JCPOA parties to preserve the deal.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader: UAE’s betrayal will not last long

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with the occupying regime of Israel.

- Hamas reaches deal to end zionist regime’s aggression

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has announced that it has reached a deal to end the Zionist regime’s escalation of violence along the Gaza fence.

- Iran invited to Ukraine wrestling tournament

Iran freestyle wrestling team has been invited to the 2020 Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Alamdar” to go on stage in Tehran to raise funds for poor

The symphonic poem “Alamdar” will be performed at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall next week to raise funds for the poor across the country.

- FIFA must end its double standard

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura in a letter sent to Iran football federation warned the Member Association that FIFA and AFC strongly oppose any use of legal threats against a person or a group of persons. It’s clear that the international governing body of football concerns over potential government interference in the federation’s affairs.

- Rouhani calls Nigerien president, says abuse of intl. bodies is root cause of current problems

In a telephone conversation on Monday with Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou whose country takes over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for September, President Hassan Rouhani said abuse of international bodies by certain countries is the root cause of current problems in the world.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish