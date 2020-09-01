Araghchi: JCPOA members not recognizing US as part of deal anymore

"Iran’s JCPOA partners do not recognize the US as a participating side and do not regard this country as entitled to use the mechanisms of the JCPOA or Resolution 2231," Araghchi said on Tuesday.

“The convergence among the participants sent an important message to the world about the position of the JCPOA’s members,” he added.

Araqchi arrived in Vienna on Monday and has had some bilateral meetings so far and is scheduled to hold meeting with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Araghchi earlier said that due to simultaneity with the US attempts to restore previous UN resolutions to annihilate the JCPOA, the Joint Commission meeting is of special importance.

Referring to the fact that the UNSC members opposed the US draft resolution to invoke snapback clause of the JCPOA, he said that the US attempts will definitely be an important discussion in the meeting.

