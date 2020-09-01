Schmid hails JCPOA parties' unity to preserve the deal

"Just finished chairing #JCPOA Joint Commission," Schmid wrote in her Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Important to see that participants are united in resolve to preserve the #IranDeal and find a way to ensure full implementation of the agreement despite current challenges," she added.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held on Tuesday at 11:00 local time in Vienna at the level of deputy foreign ministers and directors general of Foreign Ministries of the participant states.

Araqchi arrived in Vienna on Monday and has had some bilateral meetings so far and is scheduled to hold meeting with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Araghchi earlier said that due to simultaneity with the US attempts to restore previous UN resolutions to annihilate the JCPOA, the Joint Commission meeting is of special importance.

Referring to the fact that the UNSC members opposed the US draft resolution to invoke snapback clause of the JCPOA, he said that the US attempts will definitely be an important discussion in the meeting.

