Sanction, pressure policy on Iranians fails: Gov’t spox

“The sanctions and the maximum pressure policy against the Iranian nation will soon face an unforgettable fiasco,” Rabiee said during his weekly presser on Tuesday.

He added that the US does not have any new sanctions tools for use, adding that at the point of the national will on the one hand, and the global isolation of the US on the other hand, the maximum pressure is becoming the pressure on the US itself.

Rabiee added that along with creating domestic capacities, Iran is creating and using new opportunities in the international community and by relying on these strengths "we have approached the complete disappointments of the enemies".

Referring to the snapback mechanism which is claimed by the US, he stated that trigger mechanism or snapback is a fake term that was created by the US rulers from the beginning days of the agreement, adding that it has been mentioned neither in resolution 2231 nor the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He said, “The US claim has no legal basis. It is not a party to the JCPOA anymore and is not allowed to use its frameworks.”

The United States is trying to invoke the “snapback” mechanism in the multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite its withdrawal from the accord in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the deal.

He went on to say that the US chooses bullying and childish interpretation from the events which are consequences of its failure on maximum pressure policy and almost no country in the world has accepted it.

It is the responsibility of the Iran National Security Council to decide on reaction to any violation of Resolution 2231 and JCPOA, he reiterated.

Referring to the UAE and Zionist regime normalizing ties, Rabiee emphasized that the presence of the Zionist regime in the region is a threat.

He added that any threat in Iran's security issues is due to the Zionist regime's presence in the region which will be considered and Iran will not tolerate any threats imposed from this presence.

There have been two disastrous defeats for the U.S. in the United Nation Security Council (UNSC), adding that these sanctions are only supposed to return in the alternative universe of the U.S. Secretary of State, Rabiee further noted.

He highlighted that Iranians are monitoring the behavior of all countries and any adherence to this violation will be considered a violation of the most obvious consensus of the international community on international law and will respond if necessary.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany, all signatories to the JCPOA, have said that the US does not have the legal right to trigger the “snapback” provision set out in the JCPOA because it pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

Pointing to Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he said that "all nuclear measures of Iran are transparent and cooperation with the agency is within the framework of the agreement and we will continue to do so".

3266**2050

