Rouhani says economic development not to be affected by sanctions

He made the remarks in a meeting of the government’s economic coordination headquarters.

The president said that government has tried to develop and implement detailed plans in the areas of macroeconomics and household economy.

Despite all the pressures of sanctions and global recess caused by coronavirus disease, the government has done its best to help the manufacturing sector and businesses keep growing and at the same time help the people provide their needed commodities, Rouhani said.

He said that the government granted loans to households and businessmen affected by the COVID-19 restrictions in March to compensate the damages inflicted to the livelihood of the vulnerable people and businesses.

Noting the supplying the essential commodities and controlling their prices is top priority of the government, the president said that the government will never allow the essential commodities to become a source of concern for the people.

