Leader: UAE betraying Islam, Arabs, region

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a video conference with the Ministry of Education officials due to COVID19 conditions Tuesday morning.

He said that the act of the treason by Abu Dhabi will not last long, but the disgrace will stay with them.

"The UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region’s countries, and Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won’t last long."

They let the Zionists into the region and consigned the issue of Palestine, which is the issue of usurping a country by normalizing their relations, the Leader said: "The UAE rulers opened the door to the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalized the question of Palestine, which is a question about the usurpation of a country. This stigma will remain on them."

He went on to say that despite the fact that the Palestinians are under severe pressure from different directions, the UAE is cooperating with the Israelis and the Americans, including that Jewish person who is present in the Trump family, against the interests of the Islamic world and deal with absolute cruelty with the Islamic world.

"The nation of Palestine is under various, severe pressures. Then, the UAE cooperates with the Israelis and the filthy US agents - such as the Zionist in Trump’s family - against the interests of the world of Islam and commits the greatest atrocity against it," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He hoped that the Emiratis will wake up soon and repent from what they have done.

Referring to the 2030 educational document, he said that the document is for spreading the Western lifestyle, which has already been done in some regional countries.

The Leader added that the social philosophy of the west has failed, which is clearly seen in the corruption of the Hollywood and the Pentagon.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the enemy wants to do through 2030 document what they cannot do through military action; they want to raise humans like themselves to try for their goals so they can plunder wealth of the other nations.

