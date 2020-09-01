Austria urges JCPOA parties to adhere to obligations

"Today Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg welcomed Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who is in Vienna for a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission," Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the open and constructive talks, Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized the need to preserve the JCPOA: the Vienna nuclear deal is still the most effective tool to prevent a nuclear arms race in the Middle East," it added.

"The agreement has brought more security and we should do everything we can to preserve it. We therefore call on all sides to adhere to the obligations that arise from the nuclear deal."

"As a place of dialogue, where the agreement was negotiated in 2015, Austria will remain engaged and try, together with our European partners, to contribute to rebuilding trust in the region."

"We welcome the recent agreement between Iran and the IAEA on solving the problem of access to two nuclear facilities, and we call on Iran to continue to work closely with the IAEA without reservations."

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Vienna on Monday to attend the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting.

Araghchi is slated to meet and hold talks with some of the heads of the delegations attending this meeting.

Iran and IAEA released a joint statement on August 26 in which they stressed agreement to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since 16 January 2016.

Based on the statement, the IAEA will continue to take into consideration Iran’s security concerns, by protecting all safeguards confidential information in accordance with the IAEA Statute, the relevant provisions of the CSA and the AP, and the established IAEA confidentiality regime, standards and procedures.

