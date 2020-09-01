Iran to host FIVB Nations League’s 4th week

According to the FIVB, June 4-6, 2021 to Brazil, Australia, Slovenia, Iran will be the host in Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran.

Men’s matches will commence on May 14, 2021; and women’s matches on May 11, 2021.

In the VNL, 16 teams play each other in five weeks in pools of four. The five top-ranking teams and the host will be in the final round. Italy will host men’s final round and China will host women’s final round in 2021.

Iran has been present in the final round twice and stood 4th in 2014 and fifth in 2019.

The 2020 league was cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

