I hope for reinforcing cooperation in line with interests of both the Iranian and Uzbek nations, Rouhani said.

He wished good health and success for his Uzbek counterpart and prosperity for people of Uzbekistan.

He noted that cultural commonalities and regular consultations between two countries play major role to develop cooperation and stem the consequences of coronavirus outbreak on economies of the two countries.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish