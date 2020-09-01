Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Austrian FM reiterates Vienna’s support for JCPOA to ‘rebuild trust in region’

Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg urged members of the 2015 nuclear deal to remain committed to the multilateral nuclear agreement stressing that Vienna will continue its partnership to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to rebuild trust in the region.”

- Abuse of int’l organizations by certain states, main cause of global problems: President

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world.

- Army commander hails achievements of Air Defense Force

Iran's Air Defense Force has made proper achievements in various areas including radar, missiles, and communications systems, Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on the sidelines of a ceremony held to mark the national Air Defense Force Day.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Deadly blasts greet Zionist delegation in UAE

Senior U.S. and Zionist officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a controversial trip to finalize a pact marking open relations between the occupying regime of Israel and the Persian Gulf state, and they warned Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate "peace”.

- Saudi Crown Prince spent millions turning Trump Into ‘Lapdog’: Book excerpt

According to an excerpt from an upcoming book on the growing influence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reveals how the heir to the throne spent millions of dollars wooing U.S. President Donald Trump to gain preferential treatment after gaining access through the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

- Tokyo Olympic flame on display at Japan Olympic museum

The Tokyo Olympic flame, which had been kept in a secret place since the Games was postponed, has been put on display at the Japan Olympic Museum on Monday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Resistance festival to review pro-Zionist cinema

The 16th Resistance International Film Festival plans to review a lineup of films produced under the influence of the Zionists around the world in a special section named “Samiri Cinema”.

- FIFA threatens Iran with sanction

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura warned Iran FIFA and AFC are strongly opposing any use of legal threats and intimidation of any sort by anyone against a person or a group of persons.

- Rouhani felicitates Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan on National Day

President Hassan Rouhani has felicitated Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan on their National Day, expressing willingness for enhanced ties with the two countries.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- High-risk regions to hold school classes online

Only days before the new academic year begins, the Education Ministry has announced the countrywide reopening of schools but ordered regions on coronavirus red alert to move classes online until further notice.

- Gov’t dues to CBI related to ‘debt classification’

The Central Bank of Iran says that rising government debt to the CBI is largely due to changes in “debt classification” of the bank and has no monetary relevance.

- Exports to CIS rise to $1.7b

Iran exported a total of 4.79 million tons of goods worth more than $1.75 billion to the Commonwealth of Independent States during the last Iranian year (March 2019-20) to register a 133% rise in value compared with the year before, according to the spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

