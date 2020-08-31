Army Cmdr lauds Iran's advanced air defense capabilities in region

Major General Mousavi met and held talks with Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard accompanied by other army commanders on the occasion of the National Air Defense Day.

He said that Iran's air defense forces have gained good achievements in various fields of air defense, including radar, missiles, and communications systems during the years after the Islamic Revolution, especially after the establishment of the air defense center in 2008.

He stressed the need for more cooperation between the armed forces in defending the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that Iran's air defense has a high capability in the region.

Whereas the air defense commander appreciating the efforts of the air defense staff, said that "I appreciate my comrades in the air defense in all parts of the country who have worked with the jihadists' efforts to get this readiness and authority to defend our beloved country."

Head of the military office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, had a telephone conversation with Commander of Iran’s Air Defense Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard on Monday to convey a message from Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“Send my regards to the vigilant staff of the country’s Air Defense. The country owes its security to Air Defense’s mobility and wariness. Our pious people are grateful for your unwavering efforts. Be appreciative of this,” the Leader told the Air Defense units in the message, passed on by General Shirazi.

