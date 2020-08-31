Official says 88% of Iranian cross-border customs offices are open

Mojtaba Mousavian, the deputy head of TPO, made the remarks during a local meeting in the western province of Kurdestan.

He said that Iran enjoys joint borders with 15 neighboring countries and that Iran prefers to expand border trade with neighbors as the country faces tough sanctions.

Noting that Iraq and China are the two top destinations for Iranian exports commodities, he said that some 23% of Iranian exports are destined for Iraq and some 24% goes to China.

Noting that any changes in Iran’s relations with the two countries can significantly affect the volume of Iran’s exports, Mousavian said that Iranian bordering provinces will shoulder a heavy duty in this regard.

