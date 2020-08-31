Vaezi refutes US sanctions threat, says US desperate attempts doomed

US Administration under the influence of an extremist group and the Zionist regime makes some decisions which are quite illegal and illogical indicating that they do not have sense of commitment to the outstanding basics of International Law, Vazei said.

He said that using trigger mechanism is inside the nuclear deal, adding that US Administration in an illogical act pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and it is clear that the country will be no longer able to the JCPOA mechanisms.

US officials are now aware of their mistake of withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal and are conducting desperate and unlawful moves to cover up their mistake

After their withdrawal, they tested this approach several times and faced unprecedented objections in the international community, Vaezi noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described US unilateral policies as paving the way for its isolation, saying that the US claims leadership of the world, but, is now isolated, proving legal nature of Iran's code of conduct.

The US Administration has no right to invoke snapback clause of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action so that they were not successful with the UN Security Council bid to do so.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Washington delivered a letter to the UN for snapback invocation against Iran to bring back sanctions in 30 days.

Referring to the process of restoration of sanctions against Iran, Pompeo added that "we are confident that the trigger mechanism will be implemented against Iran".

This is while, France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) announced in a statement that they will not support the US in snapback invocation against Iran which is incompatible with the collective efforts to support Iran nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a statement that US objective is to destroy UNSCR 2231 and Iran nuclear deal, adding that the UNSC once again indicated the US isolation.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish