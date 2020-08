Directed by Jafar Najafi, Asho received the best short movie award from Mexico’s Documenta festival and Italy’s Film Festival della Lessinia (21 — 30 August).

Asho had already had its premiere and won the best documentary in children and young adults part of International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam.

The documentary regards a young shepherd named Asho that has a dream to become a Hollywood actor.

9417**1416

