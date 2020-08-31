President Rouhani invites Malaysian King to visit Iran

In his message, Rouhani congratulated Malaysian king, people and government on the occasion of the National Day of Malaysia.

He stressed that Iran lauds Malaysian governments' positions and the efforts made by Malaysian government and people with regard to fighting Islamic World crises namely occupation of Palestine and Palestinians' sufferings.

He noted that Iran considers holding constructive negotiations and interactions among Islamic governments as only way out from the issues concerning the Muslim World.

I am eager to invite Your Majesty to visit Iran in line with Iran's initiatives to reinforce peace and stability and also for developing cooperation between two countries, Rouhani said.

He expressed hope for reinforcement of solidarity between Iranian and Malaysian nations and relations in political, economic, cultural and international fields.

President Rouhani wished health and success for the Malaysian king and prosperity of the Malaysian people.

