Aug 31, 2020, 10:09 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 84021450
0 Persons

Tags

President Rouhani invites Malaysian King to visit Iran

President Rouhani invites Malaysian King to visit Iran

Tehran, Aug 31, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah al-Musta'in Billah on Malaysia National Day and invited him to visit Iran for reviewing issues of the Muslim World.

In his message, Rouhani congratulated Malaysian king, people and government on the occasion of the National Day of Malaysia.

He stressed that Iran lauds Malaysian governments' positions and the efforts made by Malaysian government and people with regard to fighting Islamic World crises namely occupation of Palestine and Palestinians' sufferings.

He noted that Iran considers holding constructive negotiations and interactions among Islamic governments as only way out from the issues concerning the Muslim World.  

I am eager to invite Your Majesty to visit Iran in line with Iran's initiatives to reinforce peace and stability and also for developing cooperation between two countries, Rouhani said.  

He expressed hope for reinforcement of solidarity between Iranian and Malaysian nations and relations in political, economic, cultural and international fields.

President Rouhani wished health and success for the Malaysian king and prosperity of the Malaysian people.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 7 =